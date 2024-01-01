Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MDL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
101.04 bgn

1.000 MDL = 0.1010 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10104 BGN
5 MDL0.50518 BGN
10 MDL1.01035 BGN
20 MDL2.02070 BGN
50 MDL5.05175 BGN
100 MDL10.10350 BGN
250 MDL25.25875 BGN
500 MDL50.51750 BGN
1000 MDL101.03500 BGN
2000 MDL202.07000 BGN
5000 MDL505.17500 BGN
10000 MDL1,010.35000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.89753 MDL
5 BGN49.48765 MDL
10 BGN98.97530 MDL
20 BGN197.95060 MDL
50 BGN494.87650 MDL
100 BGN989.75300 MDL
250 BGN2,474.38250 MDL
500 BGN4,948.76500 MDL
1000 BGN9,897.53000 MDL
2000 BGN19,795.06000 MDL
5000 BGN49,487.65000 MDL
10000 BGN98,975.30000 MDL