5,000 Bulgarian levs to Moldovan leus

Convert BGN to MDL at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
48,998.60 mdl

лв1.000 BGN = L9.800 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.88919.8891
Low9.76239.6870
Average9.83009.7912
Change-0.22%0.35%
1 BGN to MDL stats

The performance of BGN to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8891 and a 30 day low of 9.7623. This means the 30 day average was 9.8300. The change for BGN to MDL was -0.22.

The performance of BGN to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8891 and a 90 day low of 9.6870. This means the 90 day average was 9.7912. The change for BGN to MDL was 0.35.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.79972 MDL
5 BGN48.99860 MDL
10 BGN97.99720 MDL
20 BGN195.99440 MDL
50 BGN489.98600 MDL
100 BGN979.97200 MDL
250 BGN2,449.93000 MDL
500 BGN4,899.86000 MDL
1000 BGN9,799.72000 MDL
2000 BGN19,599.44000 MDL
5000 BGN48,998.60000 MDL
10000 BGN97,997.20000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10204 BGN
5 MDL0.51022 BGN
10 MDL1.02044 BGN
20 MDL2.04088 BGN
50 MDL5.10220 BGN
100 MDL10.20440 BGN
250 MDL25.51100 BGN
500 MDL51.02200 BGN
1000 MDL102.04400 BGN
2000 MDL204.08800 BGN
5000 MDL510.22000 BGN
10000 MDL1,020.44000 BGN