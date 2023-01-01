5 Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs

Convert MDL to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
0.50 bgn

1.00000 MDL = 0.10045 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
How to convert Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10045 BGN
5 MDL0.50226 BGN
10 MDL1.00452 BGN
20 MDL2.00904 BGN
50 MDL5.02260 BGN
100 MDL10.04520 BGN
250 MDL25.11300 BGN
500 MDL50.22600 BGN
1000 MDL100.45200 BGN
2000 MDL200.90400 BGN
5000 MDL502.26000 BGN
10000 MDL1004.52000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.95500 MDL
5 BGN49.77500 MDL
10 BGN99.55000 MDL
20 BGN199.10000 MDL
50 BGN497.75000 MDL
100 BGN995.50000 MDL
250 BGN2488.75000 MDL
500 BGN4977.50000 MDL
1000 BGN9955.00000 MDL
2000 BGN19910.00000 MDL
5000 BGN49775.00000 MDL
10000 BGN99550.00000 MDL