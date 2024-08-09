Bulgarian lev to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Moldovan leus is currently 9.800 today, reflecting a -0.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.605% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 9.941 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 9.800 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.526% decrease in value.