Bulgarian lev to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Moldovan leus is currently 9.821 today, reflecting a 0.215% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.218% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 9.848 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 9.691 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.734% increase in value.