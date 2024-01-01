Moldovan leus to Polish zloty today

Convert MDL to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
222.85 pln

1.000 MDL = 0.2229 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Polish Zloty
1 MDL0.22285 PLN
5 MDL1.11427 PLN
10 MDL2.22853 PLN
20 MDL4.45706 PLN
50 MDL11.14265 PLN
100 MDL22.28530 PLN
250 MDL55.71325 PLN
500 MDL111.42650 PLN
1000 MDL222.85300 PLN
2000 MDL445.70600 PLN
5000 MDL1,114.26500 PLN
10000 MDL2,228.53000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moldovan Leu
1 PLN4.48726 MDL
5 PLN22.43630 MDL
10 PLN44.87260 MDL
20 PLN89.74520 MDL
50 PLN224.36300 MDL
100 PLN448.72600 MDL
250 PLN1,121.81500 MDL
500 PLN2,243.63000 MDL
1000 PLN4,487.26000 MDL
2000 PLN8,974.52000 MDL
5000 PLN22,436.30000 MDL
10000 PLN44,872.60000 MDL