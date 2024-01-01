Moldovan leus to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MDL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
33,883 xof

1.000 MDL = 33.88 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
How to convert Moldovan leus to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MDL33.88290 XOF
5 MDL169.41450 XOF
10 MDL338.82900 XOF
20 MDL677.65800 XOF
50 MDL1,694.14500 XOF
100 MDL3,388.29000 XOF
250 MDL8,470.72500 XOF
500 MDL16,941.45000 XOF
1000 MDL33,882.90000 XOF
2000 MDL67,765.80000 XOF
5000 MDL169,414.50000 XOF
10000 MDL338,829.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moldovan Leu
1 XOF0.02951 MDL
5 XOF0.14757 MDL
10 XOF0.29513 MDL
20 XOF0.59027 MDL
50 XOF1.47567 MDL
100 XOF2.95134 MDL
250 XOF7.37835 MDL
500 XOF14.75670 MDL
1000 XOF29.51340 MDL
2000 XOF59.02680 MDL
5000 XOF147.56700 MDL
10000 XOF295.13400 MDL