1,000 mdl
51.67 eur

1.000 MDL = 0.05167 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Euro
1 MDL0.05167 EUR
5 MDL0.25835 EUR
10 MDL0.51669 EUR
20 MDL1.03338 EUR
50 MDL2.58346 EUR
100 MDL5.16692 EUR
250 MDL12.91730 EUR
500 MDL25.83460 EUR
1000 MDL51.66920 EUR
2000 MDL103.33840 EUR
5000 MDL258.34600 EUR
10000 MDL516.69200 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Moldovan Leu
1 EUR19.35390 MDL
5 EUR96.76950 MDL
10 EUR193.53900 MDL
20 EUR387.07800 MDL
50 EUR967.69500 MDL
100 EUR1,935.39000 MDL
250 EUR4,838.47500 MDL
500 EUR9,676.95000 MDL
1000 EUR19,353.90000 MDL
2000 EUR38,707.80000 MDL
5000 EUR96,769.50000 MDL
10000 EUR193,539.00000 MDL