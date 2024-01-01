Moldovan leus to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 mdl
266.03 myr

1.000 MDL = 0.2660 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:42
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MDL0.26603 MYR
5 MDL1.33016 MYR
10 MDL2.66031 MYR
20 MDL5.32062 MYR
50 MDL13.30155 MYR
100 MDL26.60310 MYR
250 MDL66.50775 MYR
500 MDL133.01550 MYR
1000 MDL266.03100 MYR
2000 MDL532.06200 MYR
5000 MDL1,330.15500 MYR
10000 MDL2,660.31000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moldovan Leu
1 MYR3.75896 MDL
5 MYR18.79480 MDL
10 MYR37.58960 MDL
20 MYR75.17920 MDL
50 MYR187.94800 MDL
100 MYR375.89600 MDL
250 MYR939.74000 MDL
500 MYR1,879.48000 MDL
1000 MYR3,758.96000 MDL
2000 MYR7,517.92000 MDL
5000 MYR18,794.80000 MDL
10000 MYR37,589.60000 MDL