5 Moldovan leus to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MDL to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
1.32 myr

1.00000 MDL = 0.26303 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
How to convert Moldovan leus to Malaysian ringgits

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MDL0.26303 MYR
5 MDL1.31513 MYR
10 MDL2.63026 MYR
20 MDL5.26052 MYR
50 MDL13.15130 MYR
100 MDL26.30260 MYR
250 MDL65.75650 MYR
500 MDL131.51300 MYR
1000 MDL263.02600 MYR
2000 MDL526.05200 MYR
5000 MDL1315.13000 MYR
10000 MDL2630.26000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moldovan Leu
1 MYR3.80190 MDL
5 MYR19.00950 MDL
10 MYR38.01900 MDL
20 MYR76.03800 MDL
50 MYR190.09500 MDL
100 MYR380.19000 MDL
250 MYR950.47500 MDL
500 MYR1900.95000 MDL
1000 MYR3801.90000 MDL
2000 MYR7603.80000 MDL
5000 MYR19009.50000 MDL
10000 MYR38019.00000 MDL