Moldovan leus to Swedish kronor today

Convert MDL to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
585.87 sek

1.000 MDL = 0.5859 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78218.7331.3471.51383.0561.6441.339
1 GBP1.279123.9611.7231.936106.2332.1021.712
1 ZAR0.0530.04210.0720.0814.4340.0880.071
1 CAD0.7420.5813.90311.12361.6391.220.994

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Swedish Krona
1 MDL0.58587 SEK
5 MDL2.92936 SEK
10 MDL5.85873 SEK
20 MDL11.71746 SEK
50 MDL29.29365 SEK
100 MDL58.58730 SEK
250 MDL146.46825 SEK
500 MDL292.93650 SEK
1000 MDL585.87300 SEK
2000 MDL1,171.74600 SEK
5000 MDL2,929.36500 SEK
10000 MDL5,858.73000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moldovan Leu
1 SEK1.70686 MDL
5 SEK8.53430 MDL
10 SEK17.06860 MDL
20 SEK34.13720 MDL
50 SEK85.34300 MDL
100 SEK170.68600 MDL
250 SEK426.71500 MDL
500 SEK853.43000 MDL
1000 SEK1,706.86000 MDL
2000 SEK3,413.72000 MDL
5000 SEK8,534.30000 MDL
10000 SEK17,068.60000 MDL