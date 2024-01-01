Moldovan leus to Philippine pesos today

Convert MDL to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
3,166.10 php

1.000 MDL = 3.166 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Philippine Peso
1 MDL3.16610 PHP
5 MDL15.83050 PHP
10 MDL31.66100 PHP
20 MDL63.32200 PHP
50 MDL158.30500 PHP
100 MDL316.61000 PHP
250 MDL791.52500 PHP
500 MDL1,583.05000 PHP
1000 MDL3,166.10000 PHP
2000 MDL6,332.20000 PHP
5000 MDL15,830.50000 PHP
10000 MDL31,661.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 PHP0.31585 MDL
5 PHP1.57923 MDL
10 PHP3.15846 MDL
20 PHP6.31692 MDL
50 PHP15.79230 MDL
100 PHP31.58460 MDL
250 PHP78.96150 MDL
500 PHP157.92300 MDL
1000 PHP315.84600 MDL
2000 PHP631.69200 MDL
5000 PHP1,579.23000 MDL
10000 PHP3,158.46000 MDL