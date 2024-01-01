Moldovan leus to Japanese yen today

Convert MDL to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
8,515 jpy

1.000 MDL = 8.515 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.7891.4731.6550.96818.241
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2171.7241.9361.13321.34
1 USD0.9150.782183.0561.3481.5140.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Japanese Yen
1 MDL8.51497 JPY
5 MDL42.57485 JPY
10 MDL85.14970 JPY
20 MDL170.29940 JPY
50 MDL425.74850 JPY
100 MDL851.49700 JPY
250 MDL2,128.74250 JPY
500 MDL4,257.48500 JPY
1000 MDL8,514.97000 JPY
2000 MDL17,029.94000 JPY
5000 MDL42,574.85000 JPY
10000 MDL85,149.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moldovan Leu
100 JPY11.74400 MDL
1000 JPY117.44000 MDL
1500 JPY176.16000 MDL
2000 JPY234.88000 MDL
3000 JPY352.32000 MDL
5000 JPY587.20000 MDL
5400 JPY634.17600 MDL
10000 JPY1,174.40000 MDL
15000 JPY1,761.60000 MDL
20000 JPY2,348.80000 MDL
25000 JPY2,936.00000 MDL
30000 JPY3,523.20000 MDL