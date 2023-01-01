10 thousand Moldovan leus to Japanese yen

Convert MDL to JPY at the real exchange rate

10,000 mdl
83,950 jpy

1.00000 MDL = 8.39500 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.0939591.2011.489411.660390.9647518.7257
1 GBP1.1522111.26045105.0821.71611.913111.1115921.5758
1 USD0.914150.793367183.36851.36151.51780.8819517.1175
1 INR0.01096480.009516390.011994910.01633110.01820590.01057890.205323

How to convert Moldovan leus to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Japanese Yen
1 MDL8.39500 JPY
5 MDL41.97500 JPY
10 MDL83.95000 JPY
20 MDL167.90000 JPY
50 MDL419.75000 JPY
100 MDL839.50000 JPY
250 MDL2098.75000 JPY
500 MDL4197.50000 JPY
1000 MDL8395.00000 JPY
2000 MDL16790.00000 JPY
5000 MDL41975.00000 JPY
10000 MDL83950.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moldovan Leu
100 JPY11.91180 MDL
1000 JPY119.11800 MDL
1500 JPY178.67700 MDL
2000 JPY238.23600 MDL
3000 JPY357.35400 MDL
5000 JPY595.59000 MDL
5400 JPY643.23720 MDL
10000 JPY1191.18000 MDL
15000 JPY1786.77000 MDL
20000 JPY2382.36000 MDL
25000 JPY2977.95000 MDL
30000 JPY3573.54000 MDL