1,000 mdl
55,014 clp

1.000 MDL = 55.01 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chilean Peso
1 MDL55.01360 CLP
5 MDL275.06800 CLP
10 MDL550.13600 CLP
20 MDL1,100.27200 CLP
50 MDL2,750.68000 CLP
100 MDL5,501.36000 CLP
250 MDL13,753.40000 CLP
500 MDL27,506.80000 CLP
1000 MDL55,013.60000 CLP
2000 MDL110,027.20000 CLP
5000 MDL275,068.00000 CLP
10000 MDL550,136.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 CLP0.01818 MDL
5 CLP0.09089 MDL
10 CLP0.18177 MDL
20 CLP0.36355 MDL
50 CLP0.90887 MDL
100 CLP1.81773 MDL
250 CLP4.54433 MDL
500 CLP9.08865 MDL
1000 CLP18.17730 MDL
2000 CLP36.35460 MDL
5000 CLP90.88650 MDL
10000 CLP181.77300 MDL