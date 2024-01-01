Moldovan leus to Argentine pesos today

Convert MDL to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
48,195.20 ars

1.000 MDL = 48.20 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL48.19520 ARS
5 MDL240.97600 ARS
10 MDL481.95200 ARS
20 MDL963.90400 ARS
50 MDL2,409.76000 ARS
100 MDL4,819.52000 ARS
250 MDL12,048.80000 ARS
500 MDL24,097.60000 ARS
1000 MDL48,195.20000 ARS
2000 MDL96,390.40000 ARS
5000 MDL240,976.00000 ARS
10000 MDL481,952.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.02075 MDL
5 ARS0.10374 MDL
10 ARS0.20749 MDL
20 ARS0.41498 MDL
50 ARS1.03745 MDL
100 ARS2.07489 MDL
250 ARS5.18723 MDL
500 ARS10.37445 MDL
1000 ARS20.74890 MDL
2000 ARS41.49780 MDL
5000 ARS103.74450 MDL
10000 ARS207.48900 MDL