10 thousand Moldovan leus to Argentine pesos

Convert MDL to ARS at the real exchange rate

10,000 mdl
200,792 ars

1.00000 MDL = 20.07920 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79371418.86531.36141.518683.36851.64421.33995
1 GBP1.2599123.76841.715231.91329105.0362.071521.6882
1 ZAR0.05300740.042072710.07216420.08049724.419150.08715450.0710272
1 CAD0.7345380.58301313.857311.1154761.23731.207720.984244

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL20.07920 ARS
5 MDL100.39600 ARS
10 MDL200.79200 ARS
20 MDL401.58400 ARS
50 MDL1003.96000 ARS
100 MDL2007.92000 ARS
250 MDL5019.80000 ARS
500 MDL10039.60000 ARS
1000 MDL20079.20000 ARS
2000 MDL40158.40000 ARS
5000 MDL100396.00000 ARS
10000 MDL200792.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.04980 MDL
5 ARS0.24901 MDL
10 ARS0.49803 MDL
20 ARS0.99606 MDL
50 ARS2.49014 MDL
100 ARS4.98028 MDL
250 ARS12.45070 MDL
500 ARS24.90140 MDL
1000 ARS49.80280 MDL
2000 ARS99.60560 MDL
5000 ARS249.01400 MDL
10000 ARS498.02800 MDL