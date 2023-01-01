100 Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert ARS to MDL at the real exchange rate

100 ars
4.93 mdl

1.00000 ARS = 0.04928 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.863451.0910590.92271.477661.651850.9543518.9399
1 GBP1.1581411.26355105.2981.711291.913021.1052821.9343
1 USD0.916550.791421183.3351.354351.5140.874717.3593
1 INR0.01099840.009496860.011999810.01625190.01816770.01049620.208307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.04928 MDL
5 ARS0.24641 MDL
10 ARS0.49282 MDL
20 ARS0.98565 MDL
50 ARS2.46412 MDL
100 ARS4.92824 MDL
250 ARS12.32060 MDL
500 ARS24.64120 MDL
1000 ARS49.28240 MDL
2000 ARS98.56480 MDL
5000 ARS246.41200 MDL
10000 ARS492.82400 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL20.29120 ARS
5 MDL101.45600 ARS
10 MDL202.91200 ARS
20 MDL405.82400 ARS
50 MDL1014.56000 ARS
100 MDL2029.12000 ARS
250 MDL5072.80000 ARS
500 MDL10145.60000 ARS
1000 MDL20291.20000 ARS
2000 MDL40582.40000 ARS
5000 MDL101456.00000 ARS
10000 MDL202912.00000 ARS