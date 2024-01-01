Moldovan leus to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MDL to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
4,690.84 btn

1.000 MDL = 4.691 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MDL4.69084 BTN
5 MDL23.45420 BTN
10 MDL46.90840 BTN
20 MDL93.81680 BTN
50 MDL234.54200 BTN
100 MDL469.08400 BTN
250 MDL1,172.71000 BTN
500 MDL2,345.42000 BTN
1000 MDL4,690.84000 BTN
2000 MDL9,381.68000 BTN
5000 MDL23,454.20000 BTN
10000 MDL46,908.40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moldovan Leu
1 BTN0.21318 MDL
5 BTN1.06591 MDL
10 BTN2.13181 MDL
20 BTN4.26362 MDL
50 BTN10.65905 MDL
100 BTN21.31810 MDL
250 BTN53.29525 MDL
500 BTN106.59050 MDL
1000 BTN213.18100 MDL
2000 BTN426.36200 MDL
5000 BTN1,065.90500 MDL
10000 BTN2,131.81000 MDL