Moldovan leus to Danish kroner today

Convert MDL to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
385.29 dkk

1.000 MDL = 0.3853 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78218.7211.3481.51383.051.6431.339
1 GBP1.279123.9481.7241.936106.2382.1021.712
1 ZAR0.0530.04210.0720.0814.4360.0880.071
1 CAD0.7420.5813.89311.12361.6311.2190.993

How to convert Moldovan leus to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Danish Krone
1 MDL0.38529 DKK
5 MDL1.92647 DKK
10 MDL3.85294 DKK
20 MDL7.70588 DKK
50 MDL19.26470 DKK
100 MDL38.52940 DKK
250 MDL96.32350 DKK
500 MDL192.64700 DKK
1000 MDL385.29400 DKK
2000 MDL770.58800 DKK
5000 MDL1,926.47000 DKK
10000 MDL3,852.94000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 DKK2.59542 MDL
5 DKK12.97710 MDL
10 DKK25.95420 MDL
20 DKK51.90840 MDL
50 DKK129.77100 MDL
100 DKK259.54200 MDL
250 DKK648.85500 MDL
500 DKK1,297.71000 MDL
1000 DKK2,595.42000 MDL
2000 DKK5,190.84000 MDL
5000 DKK12,977.10000 MDL
10000 DKK25,954.20000 MDL