1,000 mdl
1,800.45 twd

1.000 MDL = 1.800 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MDL1.80045 TWD
5 MDL9.00225 TWD
10 MDL18.00450 TWD
20 MDL36.00900 TWD
50 MDL90.02250 TWD
100 MDL180.04500 TWD
250 MDL450.11250 TWD
500 MDL900.22500 TWD
1000 MDL1,800.45000 TWD
2000 MDL3,600.90000 TWD
5000 MDL9,002.25000 TWD
10000 MDL18,004.50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 TWD0.55542 MDL
5 TWD2.77708 MDL
10 TWD5.55415 MDL
20 TWD11.10830 MDL
50 TWD27.77075 MDL
100 TWD55.54150 MDL
250 TWD138.85375 MDL
500 TWD277.70750 MDL
1000 TWD555.41500 MDL
2000 TWD1,110.83000 MDL
5000 TWD2,777.07500 MDL
10000 TWD5,554.15000 MDL