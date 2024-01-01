Moldovan leus to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MDL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
595.79 nok

1.000 MDL = 0.5958 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:42
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 MDL0.59579 NOK
5 MDL2.97896 NOK
10 MDL5.95791 NOK
20 MDL11.91582 NOK
50 MDL29.78955 NOK
100 MDL59.57910 NOK
250 MDL148.94775 NOK
500 MDL297.89550 NOK
1000 MDL595.79100 NOK
2000 MDL1,191.58200 NOK
5000 MDL2,978.95500 NOK
10000 MDL5,957.91000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 NOK1.67844 MDL
5 NOK8.39220 MDL
10 NOK16.78440 MDL
20 NOK33.56880 MDL
50 NOK83.92200 MDL
100 NOK167.84400 MDL
250 NOK419.61000 MDL
500 NOK839.22000 MDL
1000 NOK1,678.44000 MDL
2000 NOK3,356.88000 MDL
5000 NOK8,392.20000 MDL
10000 NOK16,784.40000 MDL