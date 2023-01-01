250 Moldovan leus to Norwegian kroner

Convert MDL to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 mdl
150.10 nok

1.00000 MDL = 0.60039 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 MDL0.60039 NOK
5 MDL3.00194 NOK
10 MDL6.00387 NOK
20 MDL12.00774 NOK
50 MDL30.01935 NOK
100 MDL60.03870 NOK
250 MDL150.09675 NOK
500 MDL300.19350 NOK
1000 MDL600.38700 NOK
2000 MDL1200.77400 NOK
5000 MDL3001.93500 NOK
10000 MDL6003.87000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 NOK1.66559 MDL
5 NOK8.32795 MDL
10 NOK16.65590 MDL
20 NOK33.31180 MDL
50 NOK83.27950 MDL
100 NOK166.55900 MDL
250 NOK416.39750 MDL
500 NOK832.79500 MDL
1000 NOK1665.59000 MDL
2000 NOK3331.18000 MDL
5000 NOK8327.95000 MDL
10000 NOK16655.90000 MDL