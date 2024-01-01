Moldovan leus to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MDL to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
7,673.10 isk

1.000 MDL = 7.673 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 MDL7.67310 ISK
5 MDL38.36550 ISK
10 MDL76.73100 ISK
20 MDL153.46200 ISK
50 MDL383.65500 ISK
100 MDL767.31000 ISK
250 MDL1,918.27500 ISK
500 MDL3,836.55000 ISK
1000 MDL7,673.10000 ISK
2000 MDL15,346.20000 ISK
5000 MDL38,365.50000 ISK
10000 MDL76,731.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moldovan Leu
1 ISK0.13033 MDL
5 ISK0.65163 MDL
10 ISK1.30325 MDL
20 ISK2.60650 MDL
50 ISK6.51625 MDL
100 ISK13.03250 MDL
250 ISK32.58125 MDL
500 ISK65.16250 MDL
1000 ISK130.32500 MDL
2000 ISK260.65000 MDL
5000 ISK651.62500 MDL
10000 ISK1,303.25000 MDL