Moldovan leus to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MDL to MAD

1,000 mdl
566.19 mad

1.000 MDL = 0.5662 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 MDL0.56619 MAD
5 MDL2.83095 MAD
10 MDL5.66189 MAD
20 MDL11.32378 MAD
50 MDL28.30945 MAD
100 MDL56.61890 MAD
250 MDL141.54725 MAD
500 MDL283.09450 MAD
1000 MDL566.18900 MAD
2000 MDL1,132.37800 MAD
5000 MDL2,830.94500 MAD
10000 MDL5,661.89000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 MAD1.76620 MDL
5 MAD8.83100 MDL
10 MAD17.66200 MDL
20 MAD35.32400 MDL
50 MAD88.31000 MDL
100 MAD176.62000 MDL
250 MAD441.55000 MDL
500 MAD883.10000 MDL
1000 MAD1,766.20000 MDL
2000 MAD3,532.40000 MDL
5000 MAD8,831.00000 MDL
10000 MAD17,662.00000 MDL