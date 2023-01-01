5 Moldovan leus to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MDL to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
2.83 mad

1.00000 MDL = 0.56679 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
1 EUR10.86781.094291.22181.489211.660770.964418.7137
1 GBP1.1523411.26095105.1241.716151.913871.1113221.5655
1 USD0.91390.793053183.36851.3611.51780.881417.1026
1 INR0.01096230.009512620.011994910.01632510.01820590.01057230.205145

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 MDL0.56679 MAD
5 MDL2.83397 MAD
10 MDL5.66794 MAD
20 MDL11.33588 MAD
50 MDL28.33970 MAD
100 MDL56.67940 MAD
250 MDL141.69850 MAD
500 MDL283.39700 MAD
1000 MDL566.79400 MAD
2000 MDL1133.58800 MAD
5000 MDL2833.97000 MAD
10000 MDL5667.94000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 MAD1.76431 MDL
5 MAD8.82155 MDL
10 MAD17.64310 MDL
20 MAD35.28620 MDL
50 MAD88.21550 MDL
100 MAD176.43100 MDL
250 MAD441.07750 MDL
500 MAD882.15500 MDL
1000 MAD1764.31000 MDL
2000 MAD3528.62000 MDL
5000 MAD8821.55000 MDL
10000 MAD17643.10000 MDL