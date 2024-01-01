Moldovan leus to Qatari rials today

Convert MDL to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
205.99 qar

1.000 MDL = 0.2060 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78218.7341.3471.51383.0581.6441.339
1 GBP1.279123.9611.7231.936106.2352.1031.712
1 ZAR0.0530.04210.0720.0814.4340.0880.071
1 CAD0.7420.5813.90311.12361.6411.220.994

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Qatari Rial
1 MDL0.20599 QAR
5 MDL1.02995 QAR
10 MDL2.05990 QAR
20 MDL4.11980 QAR
50 MDL10.29950 QAR
100 MDL20.59900 QAR
250 MDL51.49750 QAR
500 MDL102.99500 QAR
1000 MDL205.99000 QAR
2000 MDL411.98000 QAR
5000 MDL1,029.95000 QAR
10000 MDL2,059.90000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 QAR4.85459 MDL
5 QAR24.27295 MDL
10 QAR48.54590 MDL
20 QAR97.09180 MDL
50 QAR242.72950 MDL
100 QAR485.45900 MDL
250 QAR1,213.64750 MDL
500 QAR2,427.29500 MDL
1000 QAR4,854.59000 MDL
2000 QAR9,709.18000 MDL
5000 QAR24,272.95000 MDL
10000 QAR48,545.90000 MDL