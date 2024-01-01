Fijian Dollar (FJD)
Currency name
Fijian Dollar
Currency symbol
FJ$
FJD exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|AUD
|EUR
|SGD
|INR
|GBP
|CAD
|From FJD
|0.44025
|8.32896
|0.67414
|0.40503
|0.59110
|36.55030
|0.34604
|0.59755
|To FJD
|2.27144
|0.12006
|1.48336
|2.46894
|1.69176
|0.02736
|2.88984
|1.67350
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.