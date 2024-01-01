Fijian dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert FJD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
346.39 imp

1.000 FJD = 0.3464 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3111.4731.6620.96718.219
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7441.7251.9461.13221.332
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3571.5320.89116.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 FJD0.34639 IMP
5 FJD1.73197 IMP
10 FJD3.46394 IMP
20 FJD6.92788 IMP
50 FJD17.31970 IMP
100 FJD34.63940 IMP
250 FJD86.59850 IMP
500 FJD173.19700 IMP
1000 FJD346.39400 IMP
2000 FJD692.78800 IMP
5000 FJD1,731.97000 IMP
10000 FJD3,463.94000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Fijian Dollar
1 IMP2.88688 FJD
5 IMP14.43440 FJD
10 IMP28.86880 FJD
20 IMP57.73760 FJD
50 IMP144.34400 FJD
100 IMP288.68800 FJD
250 IMP721.72000 FJD
500 IMP1,443.44000 FJD
1000 IMP2,886.88000 FJD
2000 IMP5,773.76000 FJD
5000 IMP14,434.40000 FJD
10000 IMP28,868.80000 FJD