Fijian dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert FJD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
48,295.40 bdt

1.000 FJD = 48.30 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7851.5310.9211.34483.2020.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0820.0490.0724.4290.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.26810.6020.87754.3350.5140.886
1 EUR1.08620.3921.66211.45990.320.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 FJD48.29540 BDT
5 FJD241.47700 BDT
10 FJD482.95400 BDT
20 FJD965.90800 BDT
50 FJD2,414.77000 BDT
100 FJD4,829.54000 BDT
250 FJD12,073.85000 BDT
500 FJD24,147.70000 BDT
1000 FJD48,295.40000 BDT
2000 FJD96,590.80000 BDT
5000 FJD241,477.00000 BDT
10000 FJD482,954.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Fijian Dollar
1 BDT0.02071 FJD
5 BDT0.10353 FJD
10 BDT0.20706 FJD
20 BDT0.41412 FJD
50 BDT1.03530 FJD
100 BDT2.07059 FJD
250 BDT5.17648 FJD
500 BDT10.35295 FJD
1000 BDT20.70590 FJD
2000 BDT41.41180 FJD
5000 BDT103.52950 FJD
10000 BDT207.05900 FJD