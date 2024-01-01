Fijian dollars to Panamanian balboas today

Convert FJD to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
440.25 pab

1.000 FJD = 0.4403 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3121.4731.6620.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7421.7251.9461.13321.336
1 USD0.9210.787183.2061.3571.5320.89116.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 FJD0.44025 PAB
5 FJD2.20125 PAB
10 FJD4.40250 PAB
20 FJD8.80500 PAB
50 FJD22.01250 PAB
100 FJD44.02500 PAB
250 FJD110.06250 PAB
500 FJD220.12500 PAB
1000 FJD440.25000 PAB
2000 FJD880.50000 PAB
5000 FJD2,201.25000 PAB
10000 FJD4,402.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Fijian Dollar
1 PAB2.27144 FJD
5 PAB11.35720 FJD
10 PAB22.71440 FJD
20 PAB45.42880 FJD
50 PAB113.57200 FJD
100 PAB227.14400 FJD
250 PAB567.86000 FJD
500 PAB1,135.72000 FJD
1000 PAB2,271.44000 FJD
2000 PAB4,542.88000 FJD
5000 PAB11,357.20000 FJD
10000 PAB22,714.40000 FJD