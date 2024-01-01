Fijian dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert FJD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
15,919 thb

1.000 FJD = 15.92 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3111.4731.6620.96718.225
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7581.7251.9471.13321.343
1 USD0.9210.787183.2051.3571.5320.89116.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 FJD15.91900 THB
5 FJD79.59500 THB
10 FJD159.19000 THB
20 FJD318.38000 THB
50 FJD795.95000 THB
100 FJD1,591.90000 THB
250 FJD3,979.75000 THB
500 FJD7,959.50000 THB
1000 FJD15,919.00000 THB
2000 FJD31,838.00000 THB
5000 FJD79,595.00000 THB
10000 FJD159,190.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Fijian Dollar
1 THB0.06282 FJD
5 THB0.31409 FJD
10 THB0.62818 FJD
20 THB1.25636 FJD
50 THB3.14090 FJD
100 THB6.28180 FJD
250 THB15.70450 FJD
500 THB31.40900 FJD
1000 THB62.81800 FJD
2000 THB125.63600 FJD
5000 THB314.09000 FJD
10000 THB628.18000 FJD