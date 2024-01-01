Fijian dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert FJD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
66,731 jpy

1.000 FJD = 66.73 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 FJD66.73090 JPY
5 FJD333.65450 JPY
10 FJD667.30900 JPY
20 FJD1,334.61800 JPY
50 FJD3,336.54500 JPY
100 FJD6,673.09000 JPY
250 FJD16,682.72500 JPY
500 FJD33,365.45000 JPY
1000 FJD66,730.90000 JPY
2000 FJD133,461.80000 JPY
5000 FJD333,654.50000 JPY
10000 FJD667,309.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Fijian Dollar
100 JPY1.49856 FJD
1000 JPY14.98560 FJD
1500 JPY22.47840 FJD
2000 JPY29.97120 FJD
3000 JPY44.95680 FJD
5000 JPY74.92800 FJD
5400 JPY80.92224 FJD
10000 JPY149.85600 FJD
15000 JPY224.78400 FJD
20000 JPY299.71200 FJD
25000 JPY374.64000 FJD
30000 JPY449.56800 FJD