Fijian dollars to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert FJD to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
3,599.75 sbd

1.000 FJD = 3.600 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 FJD3.59975 SBD
5 FJD17.99875 SBD
10 FJD35.99750 SBD
20 FJD71.99500 SBD
50 FJD179.98750 SBD
100 FJD359.97500 SBD
250 FJD899.93750 SBD
500 FJD1,799.87500 SBD
1000 FJD3,599.75000 SBD
2000 FJD7,199.50000 SBD
5000 FJD17,998.75000 SBD
10000 FJD35,997.50000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SBD0.27780 FJD
5 SBD1.38899 FJD
10 SBD2.77797 FJD
20 SBD5.55594 FJD
50 SBD13.88985 FJD
100 SBD27.77970 FJD
250 SBD69.44925 FJD
500 SBD138.89850 FJD
1000 SBD277.79700 FJD
2000 SBD555.59400 FJD
5000 SBD1,388.98500 FJD
10000 SBD2,777.97000 FJD