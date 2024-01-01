Fijian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert FJD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
6,704.48 mvr

1.000 FJD = 6.704 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7991.5320.9211.34483.20.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0810.0490.0714.4260.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.27510.6020.87754.3260.5140.886
1 EUR1.08520.4051.66211.45890.310.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 FJD6.70448 MVR
5 FJD33.52240 MVR
10 FJD67.04480 MVR
20 FJD134.08960 MVR
50 FJD335.22400 MVR
100 FJD670.44800 MVR
250 FJD1,676.12000 MVR
500 FJD3,352.24000 MVR
1000 FJD6,704.48000 MVR
2000 FJD13,408.96000 MVR
5000 FJD33,522.40000 MVR
10000 FJD67,044.80000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Fijian Dollar
1 MVR0.14915 FJD
5 MVR0.74577 FJD
10 MVR1.49154 FJD
20 MVR2.98308 FJD
50 MVR7.45770 FJD
100 MVR14.91540 FJD
250 MVR37.28850 FJD
500 MVR74.57700 FJD
1000 MVR149.15400 FJD
2000 MVR298.30800 FJD
5000 MVR745.77000 FJD
10000 MVR1,491.54000 FJD