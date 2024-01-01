Fijian dollars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert FJD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
1,188.68 xcd

1.000 FJD = 1.189 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3041.4731.6620.96718.217
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7511.7251.9461.13321.333
1 USD0.9210.787183.2071.3571.5320.89116.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 FJD1.18868 XCD
5 FJD5.94340 XCD
10 FJD11.88680 XCD
20 FJD23.77360 XCD
50 FJD59.43400 XCD
100 FJD118.86800 XCD
250 FJD297.17000 XCD
500 FJD594.34000 XCD
1000 FJD1,188.68000 XCD
2000 FJD2,377.36000 XCD
5000 FJD5,943.40000 XCD
10000 FJD11,886.80000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 XCD0.84127 FJD
5 XCD4.20637 FJD
10 XCD8.41273 FJD
20 XCD16.82546 FJD
50 XCD42.06365 FJD
100 XCD84.12730 FJD
250 XCD210.31825 FJD
500 XCD420.63650 FJD
1000 XCD841.27300 FJD
2000 XCD1,682.54600 FJD
5000 XCD4,206.36500 FJD
10000 XCD8,412.73000 FJD