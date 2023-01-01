20 Fijian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert FJD to XCD at the real exchange rate

20 fjd
24.17 xcd

1.00000 FJD = 1.20852 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090390.85851.493171.662930.96418.7395
1 GBP1.1493611.2531104.4251.716121.911231.1079821.5377
1 USD0.917150.798021183.33351.36951.52520.8841517.1875
1 INR0.01100610.009576230.01210.0164340.01830240.01060980.20625

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 FJD1.20852 XCD
5 FJD6.04260 XCD
10 FJD12.08520 XCD
20 FJD24.17040 XCD
50 FJD60.42600 XCD
100 FJD120.85200 XCD
250 FJD302.13000 XCD
500 FJD604.26000 XCD
1000 FJD1208.52000 XCD
2000 FJD2417.04000 XCD
5000 FJD6042.60000 XCD
10000 FJD12085.20000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 XCD0.82746 FJD
5 XCD4.13728 FJD
10 XCD8.27455 FJD
20 XCD16.54910 FJD
50 XCD41.37275 FJD
100 XCD82.74550 FJD
250 XCD206.86375 FJD
500 XCD413.72750 FJD
1000 XCD827.45500 FJD
2000 XCD1654.91000 FJD
5000 XCD4137.27500 FJD
10000 XCD8274.55000 FJD