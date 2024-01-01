Fijian dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert FJD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
20,548.20 mur

1.000 FJD = 20.55 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
How to convert Fijian dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD20.54820 MUR
5 FJD102.74100 MUR
10 FJD205.48200 MUR
20 FJD410.96400 MUR
50 FJD1,027.41000 MUR
100 FJD2,054.82000 MUR
250 FJD5,137.05000 MUR
500 FJD10,274.10000 MUR
1000 FJD20,548.20000 MUR
2000 FJD41,096.40000 MUR
5000 FJD102,741.00000 MUR
10000 FJD205,482.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.04867 FJD
5 MUR0.24333 FJD
10 MUR0.48666 FJD
20 MUR0.97332 FJD
50 MUR2.43330 FJD
100 MUR4.86660 FJD
250 MUR12.16650 FJD
500 MUR24.33300 FJD
1000 MUR48.66600 FJD
2000 MUR97.33200 FJD
5000 MUR243.33000 FJD
10000 MUR486.66000 FJD