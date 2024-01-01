Fijian dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert FJD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
729.19 nzd

1.000 FJD = 0.7292 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7981.5320.9211.34483.2060.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0810.0490.0714.4260.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.27410.6020.87754.3290.5140.886
1 EUR1.08520.4031.66211.45890.3120.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 FJD0.72919 NZD
5 FJD3.64597 NZD
10 FJD7.29193 NZD
20 FJD14.58386 NZD
50 FJD36.45965 NZD
100 FJD72.91930 NZD
250 FJD182.29825 NZD
500 FJD364.59650 NZD
1000 FJD729.19300 NZD
2000 FJD1,458.38600 NZD
5000 FJD3,645.96500 NZD
10000 FJD7,291.93000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NZD1.37138 FJD
5 NZD6.85690 FJD
10 NZD13.71380 FJD
20 NZD27.42760 FJD
50 NZD68.56900 FJD
100 NZD137.13800 FJD
250 NZD342.84500 FJD
500 NZD685.69000 FJD
1000 NZD1,371.38000 FJD
2000 NZD2,742.76000 FJD
5000 NZD6,856.90000 FJD
10000 NZD13,713.80000 FJD