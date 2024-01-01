Fijian dollars to Tongan paʻangas today

1,000 fjd
1,018.15 top

1.000 FJD = 1.018 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 FJD1.01815 TOP
5 FJD5.09075 TOP
10 FJD10.18150 TOP
20 FJD20.36300 TOP
50 FJD50.90750 TOP
100 FJD101.81500 TOP
250 FJD254.53750 TOP
500 FJD509.07500 TOP
1000 FJD1,018.15000 TOP
2000 FJD2,036.30000 TOP
5000 FJD5,090.75000 TOP
10000 FJD10,181.50000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Fijian Dollar
1 TOP0.98217 FJD
5 TOP4.91085 FJD
10 TOP9.82169 FJD
20 TOP19.64338 FJD
50 TOP49.10845 FJD
100 TOP98.21690 FJD
250 TOP245.54225 FJD
500 TOP491.08450 FJD
1000 TOP982.16900 FJD
2000 TOP1,964.33800 FJD
5000 TOP4,910.84500 FJD
10000 TOP9,821.69000 FJD