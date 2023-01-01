50 Tongan paʻangas to Fijian dollars

Convert TOP to FJD at the real exchange rate

50 top
47.63 fjd

1.00000 TOP = 0.95270 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Fijian Dollar
1 TOP0.95270 FJD
5 TOP4.76349 FJD
10 TOP9.52698 FJD
20 TOP19.05396 FJD
50 TOP47.63490 FJD
100 TOP95.26980 FJD
250 TOP238.17450 FJD
500 TOP476.34900 FJD
1000 TOP952.69800 FJD
2000 TOP1905.39600 FJD
5000 TOP4763.49000 FJD
10000 TOP9526.98000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 FJD1.04965 TOP
5 FJD5.24825 TOP
10 FJD10.49650 TOP
20 FJD20.99300 TOP
50 FJD52.48250 TOP
100 FJD104.96500 TOP
250 FJD262.41250 TOP
500 FJD524.82500 TOP
1000 FJD1049.65000 TOP
2000 FJD2099.30000 TOP
5000 FJD5248.25000 TOP
10000 FJD10496.50000 TOP