Fijian dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert FJD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
58,333 kes

1.000 FJD = 58.33 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7911.5320.9211.34483.2010.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0820.0490.0724.4280.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.2710.6020.87754.3260.5140.886
1 EUR1.08520.3971.66211.45890.3110.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 FJD58.33310 KES
5 FJD291.66550 KES
10 FJD583.33100 KES
20 FJD1,166.66200 KES
50 FJD2,916.65500 KES
100 FJD5,833.31000 KES
250 FJD14,583.27500 KES
500 FJD29,166.55000 KES
1000 FJD58,333.10000 KES
2000 FJD116,666.20000 KES
5000 FJD291,665.50000 KES
10000 FJD583,331.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Fijian Dollar
1 KES0.01714 FJD
5 KES0.08571 FJD
10 KES0.17143 FJD
20 KES0.34286 FJD
50 KES0.85714 FJD
100 KES1.71429 FJD
250 KES4.28572 FJD
500 KES8.57145 FJD
1000 KES17.14290 FJD
2000 KES34.28580 FJD
5000 KES85.71450 FJD
10000 KES171.42900 FJD