Fijian dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert FJD to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
1,658.82 pgk

1.000 FJD = 1.659 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
How to convert Fijian dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 FJD1.65882 PGK
5 FJD8.29410 PGK
10 FJD16.58820 PGK
20 FJD33.17640 PGK
50 FJD82.94100 PGK
100 FJD165.88200 PGK
250 FJD414.70500 PGK
500 FJD829.41000 PGK
1000 FJD1,658.82000 PGK
2000 FJD3,317.64000 PGK
5000 FJD8,294.10000 PGK
10000 FJD16,588.20000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Fijian Dollar
1 PGK0.60284 FJD
5 PGK3.01420 FJD
10 PGK6.02839 FJD
20 PGK12.05678 FJD
50 PGK30.14195 FJD
100 PGK60.28390 FJD
250 PGK150.70975 FJD
500 PGK301.41950 FJD
1000 PGK602.83900 FJD
2000 PGK1,205.67800 FJD
5000 PGK3,014.19500 FJD
10000 PGK6,028.39000 FJD