Fijian dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert FJD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
9,218,170 lak

1.000 FJD = 9,218 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7931.5320.9211.34483.2020.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0810.0490.0714.4270.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.27110.6020.87754.3270.5140.886
1 EUR1.08520.3991.66211.45890.3120.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 FJD9,218.17000 LAK
5 FJD46,090.85000 LAK
10 FJD92,181.70000 LAK
20 FJD184,363.40000 LAK
50 FJD460,908.50000 LAK
100 FJD921,817.00000 LAK
250 FJD2,304,542.50000 LAK
500 FJD4,609,085.00000 LAK
1000 FJD9,218,170.00000 LAK
2000 FJD18,436,340.00000 LAK
5000 FJD46,090,850.00000 LAK
10000 FJD92,181,700.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Fijian Dollar
1 LAK0.00011 FJD
5 LAK0.00054 FJD
10 LAK0.00108 FJD
20 LAK0.00217 FJD
50 LAK0.00542 FJD
100 LAK0.01085 FJD
250 LAK0.02712 FJD
500 LAK0.05424 FJD
1000 LAK0.10848 FJD
2000 LAK0.21696 FJD
5000 LAK0.54240 FJD
10000 LAK1.08481 FJD