Fijian dollars to Moldovan leus today

Convert FJD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
7,792.43 mdl

1.000 FJD = 7.792 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3121.4731.6620.96718.222
1 GBP1.17111.271105.751.7251.9471.13321.336
1 USD0.9210.787183.2021.3571.5320.89116.787
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 FJD7.79243 MDL
5 FJD38.96215 MDL
10 FJD77.92430 MDL
20 FJD155.84860 MDL
50 FJD389.62150 MDL
100 FJD779.24300 MDL
250 FJD1,948.10750 MDL
500 FJD3,896.21500 MDL
1000 FJD7,792.43000 MDL
2000 FJD15,584.86000 MDL
5000 FJD38,962.15000 MDL
10000 FJD77,924.30000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Fijian Dollar
1 MDL0.12833 FJD
5 MDL0.64165 FJD
10 MDL1.28330 FJD
20 MDL2.56660 FJD
50 MDL6.41650 FJD
100 MDL12.83300 FJD
250 MDL32.08250 FJD
500 MDL64.16500 FJD
1000 MDL128.33000 FJD
2000 MDL256.66000 FJD
5000 MDL641.65000 FJD
10000 MDL1,283.30000 FJD