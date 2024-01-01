Fijian dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert FJD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
53,345 vuv

1.000 FJD = 53.35 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3051.4731.6620.96718.222
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7471.7251.9471.13321.337
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3571.5320.89116.788
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 FJD53.34510 VUV
5 FJD266.72550 VUV
10 FJD533.45100 VUV
20 FJD1,066.90200 VUV
50 FJD2,667.25500 VUV
100 FJD5,334.51000 VUV
250 FJD13,336.27500 VUV
500 FJD26,672.55000 VUV
1000 FJD53,345.10000 VUV
2000 FJD106,690.20000 VUV
5000 FJD266,725.50000 VUV
10000 FJD533,451.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Fijian Dollar
1 VUV0.01875 FJD
5 VUV0.09373 FJD
10 VUV0.18746 FJD
20 VUV0.37492 FJD
50 VUV0.93730 FJD
100 VUV1.87459 FJD
250 VUV4.68648 FJD
500 VUV9.37295 FJD
1000 VUV18.74590 FJD
2000 VUV37.49180 FJD
5000 VUV93.72950 FJD
10000 VUV187.45900 FJD