Fijian dollars to Djiboutian francs today

Convert FJD to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
78,051 djf

1.000 FJD = 78.05 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3171.4731.6620.96718.216
1 GBP1.17111.271105.761.7251.9461.13221.33
1 USD0.9210.787183.2071.3571.5310.89116.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 FJD78.05100 DJF
5 FJD390.25500 DJF
10 FJD780.51000 DJF
20 FJD1,561.02000 DJF
50 FJD3,902.55000 DJF
100 FJD7,805.10000 DJF
250 FJD19,512.75000 DJF
500 FJD39,025.50000 DJF
1000 FJD78,051.00000 DJF
2000 FJD156,102.00000 DJF
5000 FJD390,255.00000 DJF
10000 FJD780,510.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 DJF0.01281 FJD
5 DJF0.06406 FJD
10 DJF0.12812 FJD
20 DJF0.25624 FJD
50 DJF0.64061 FJD
100 DJF1.28121 FJD
250 DJF3.20303 FJD
500 DJF6.40605 FJD
1000 DJF12.81210 FJD
2000 DJF25.62420 FJD
5000 DJF64.06050 FJD
10000 DJF128.12100 FJD