Fijian dollars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert FJD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
58,302.30 htg

1.000 FJD = 58.30 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.331.4731.6620.96718.218
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7611.7251.9461.13221.331
1 USD0.9210.787183.2081.3571.5310.89116.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 FJD58.30230 HTG
5 FJD291.51150 HTG
10 FJD583.02300 HTG
20 FJD1,166.04600 HTG
50 FJD2,915.11500 HTG
100 FJD5,830.23000 HTG
250 FJD14,575.57500 HTG
500 FJD29,151.15000 HTG
1000 FJD58,302.30000 HTG
2000 FJD116,604.60000 HTG
5000 FJD291,511.50000 HTG
10000 FJD583,023.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Fijian Dollar
1 HTG0.01715 FJD
5 HTG0.08576 FJD
10 HTG0.17152 FJD
20 HTG0.34304 FJD
50 HTG0.85760 FJD
100 HTG1.71520 FJD
250 HTG4.28800 FJD
500 HTG8.57600 FJD
1000 HTG17.15200 FJD
2000 HTG34.30400 FJD
5000 HTG85.76000 FJD
10000 HTG171.52000 FJD