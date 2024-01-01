1 thousand Haitian gourdes to Fijian dollars

Convert HTG to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
16.95 fjd

G1.000 HTG = FJ$0.01695 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
HTG to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 HTG to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01740.0174
Low0.01680.0168
Average0.01700.0171
Change-2.33%-0.25%
View full history

1 HTG to FJD stats

The performance of HTG to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0174 and a 30 day low of 0.0168. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for HTG to FJD was -2.33.

The performance of HTG to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0168. This means the 90 day average was 0.0171. The change for HTG to FJD was -0.25.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Fijian Dollar
1 HTG0.01695 FJD
5 HTG0.08475 FJD
10 HTG0.16950 FJD
20 HTG0.33900 FJD
50 HTG0.84750 FJD
100 HTG1.69500 FJD
250 HTG4.23750 FJD
500 HTG8.47500 FJD
1000 HTG16.95000 FJD
2000 HTG33.90000 FJD
5000 HTG84.75000 FJD
10000 HTG169.50000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 FJD58.99710 HTG
5 FJD294.98550 HTG
10 FJD589.97100 HTG
20 FJD1,179.94200 HTG
50 FJD2,949.85500 HTG
100 FJD5,899.71000 HTG
250 FJD14,749.27500 HTG
500 FJD29,498.55000 HTG
1000 FJD58,997.10000 HTG
2000 FJD117,994.20000 HTG
5000 FJD294,985.50000 HTG
10000 FJD589,971.00000 HTG