Haitian gourde to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Fijian dollars is currently 0.017 today, reflecting a 0.258% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.416% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.017 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.